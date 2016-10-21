Europe Asthma Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights 2010-2016 & 2020 - Key Products Marketed and Prescribed - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Asthma Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2016" drug pipelines to their offering.

Europe Asthma Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2016, provides comprehensive insights into Asthma pipeline products, Asthma epidemiology, Asthma market valuations and forecast, Asthma products sales and competitive landscape.



This report is classified into nine sections - Asthma overview including etiology, pathophysiology, and diagnosis, Asthma treatment options, Asthma pipeline products, Asthma market analysis in Europe and by each country.



The market analysis comprises of Asthma epidemiology, key products marketed for Asthma, market valuations and forecast, products sales and market shares.



Research Scope:

Pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Asthma by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Asthma

Products: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Asthma including trade name, molecule name, and company

Product Sales: Find out the sales revenues of Asthma products, both branded and generics

Market Valuations: Find out the market size for Asthma products in 2015 for the markets: Find out how the market advanced from 2010 and forecast to 2020

Products Market Share: Find out the market shares for key Asthma products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Disease Overview



2 Asthma Treatments



3 Asthma Pipeline



4 Europe Asthma Market Insights



5 Germany Asthma Market Insights



6 France Asthma Market Insights



7 Italy Asthma Market Insights



8 Spain Asthma Market Insights



9 UK Asthma Market Insights



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxnbrw/europe_asthma

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716