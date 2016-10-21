Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Father's Day 2016" report to their offering.

Father's day in the UK has given retailers the opportunity to take advantage of increased consumer spend for the occasion. Retailers can expect to see spend on gifts, food and drink and cards and gift wrapping rise as the grocers in particular have become adept at manoeuvring their ranges and propositions to suit the latest consumer trends.

The report indicates that the importance of the occasion has managed to transcend the uncertainty surrounding the effects on consumer's personal finances and the economy caused by brexit; however, consumers suggested that the retail occasion had also become too commercial. The impacts of this sentiment have been seen with declining spend on previous years. This report provides an overview of the major issues currently affecting the father's day retail occasion.

Key Findings

Father's day to become ever more price competitive. With the likes of BandM and Home bargains recording strong profits off of the back of father's day, consumers generally are looking to keep spend low for the retail occasion as it is considered an important event although second in spend priority to that of mother's day. This has resulted in retailers resorting to price reductions in order to differentiate a standard proposition.

Positivity surrounding personal finances prevails pre-brexit. Increasing wage growth, low interest rates and price deflation due to intense competition has given consumers considerable piece of mind on their personal finances before the Brexit vote in June. This left consumers more likely to spend without apprehension on father's day 2016.

More than a fifth of consumers spent time with their dad on father's day. An increasing number of consumers highlighted that they had spent time with their father on father's day which was the fastest growing activity for the consumer's category whilst activities that included going out spending money mostly plateaued or declined. This is reflective of consumer concerns that the occasion has become too commercial and an increasing trend by consumers towards more family orientated activities such as having a family meal.

Convenience and price remain key factors for consumers spend. Retailers like Tesco have benefitted from the ability to reach all consumer bases as well as offer a wide ranging food and drink proposition for father's day but have also managed to achieve very competitive prices. This combination made them a key destination for many consumers across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Consumer attitudes

2. Food and drink

3. Gift buying

4. Cards gift wrap

