Regulatory News:

TF Bank AB (publ) Â (OMX Nordic Exchange: TFBANK) has appointed it's nomination Committee.

The nomination committee task is ahead of the Annual General Meeting in 2017 to prepare proposalsÂ for chairman of the meeting, election of members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors and auditors, as well as fees to the board members and auditors to be presented to the Annual General Meeting.

According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee approved by the Annual General Meeting in 2016, the largest shareholders, based on voting rights, who wish to participate in the committee has the right to appoint one member of the Nomination Committee. The member representing the largest shareholder shall be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.Â

The members of the committee are:

BjÃ¶rn Wendleby representing TFB Holding AB (Chairman)

Jonas Weil representing Merizol AB

Gunnar Ryman representing Gurrfinans AB

Mattias Carlson -Charman of the Board TF Bank AB

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 3, 3017 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee for the 2017 Annual General Meeting can do so by sending email to ir@tfbank.se or letter to: TF Bank Group AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Norrlandsgatan 7, 111 43 Stockholm, February 12, 2017 at the latest.

The Nomination Committee's proposal will be presented in the notice to the Annual General MeetingÂ under Investor Relations.

The information provided in this press release/report is such that TF Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528) and/or Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. The information was provided on October 21 at 16.00 CET.

About TF Bank

TF Bank is an online-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through a highly automated, in house developed, IT platform. The Company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, jurisdictions, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank conducts banking operations with deposits and lending to retail customers in Sweden and Finland, lending to retail customers in Norway, Poland, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia.

As at 30 June, 2016, TF Bank had an outstanding loan portfolio of SEK 2 185 million. TF Bank has grown its total operating income from SEK 272 million in 2012 to SEK 388 million in 2015, corresponding to a compounded annual growth rate of 13 percent.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161021005576/en/

Contacts:

Sture StÃ¶len, Investor Relations, +46 723 68 65 07, ir@tfbank.se