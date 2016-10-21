Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2016) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the special resolution approved by the Company's shareholders on October 3, 2016, it has consolidated the authorized, issued and outstanding Class B multiple voting shares (the "Class B Shares") at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidation Class B Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Class B Share (the "Consolidation Ratio"). As an integral part of the consolidation, the articles of the Corporation were amended to increase the retraction price for the redemption of the whole, or any part of the Class B Shares by a factor of ten (10).

The consolidation of the Class B Shares is in the same proportion and in the same manner as the Class A subordinate voting shares, which were consolidated at the Consolidation Ratio on July 22, 2016. The Class B Shares are not traded on the TSXV.

Prior to the consolidation of the Class B Shares, the Company had 854,140 Class B Shares authorized, issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the consolidation of the Class B Shares, the Company has 85,414 Class B Shares authorized, issued and outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

