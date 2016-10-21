Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2016-10-27
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 750 +/- 500 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 750 +/- 500
Settlement date 2016-10-31
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 27, 2016
Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)
ON OCT 27, 2016.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
