EXCHANGE NOTICE 21.10.2016 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 24.10.2016
1 bond issued by Kotkan kaupunki will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.10.2016. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 21.10.2016 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.10.2016
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.10.2016 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kotkan kaupunki. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=590713
