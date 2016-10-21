EXCHANGE NOTICE 21.10.2016 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 24.10.2016



1 bond issued by Kotkan kaupunki will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.10.2016. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 21.10.2016 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.10.2016



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.10.2016 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kotkan kaupunki. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=590713