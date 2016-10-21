Research and Markets - Global Labeling Equipment Market CAGR Growth of 3.86% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Accu-Label, Pro Mach, Vigo

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Labeling Equipment Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global labeling equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Rising demand for convenience and packaged foods will be one of the major trends in the market.
According to the report, the growing importance of labeling in brand recognition will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that ineffective customer retention strategies will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Label-Aire
- P.E. LABELLERS
- Quadrel Labeling Systems
- Sidel
- Accu-Label
- Apogee Industries
- B & H Labeling Systems
- Blanco Labels
- Creative Labels
- Dartronics
- HSAUSA
- Inline Filling Systems
- Pro Mach
- RJ Packaging
- Sacmi
- Sleeve Seal
- Veserkal
- Vigo
- Weber Packaging Solutions
- Weiler Labeling Systems.
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
PART 15: About the Author
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k2qd2z/global_labeling
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716