At this year's 2016 PDN PhotoPlus International Expo, Kizoa, an online movie editing application, announced the launch of its international school program, Kizoa for Schools. According to a report published by Campaign for America's Future and the National Education Association, most state legislatures have passed new state budgets that have a huge negative effect on public education, leading to extreme budget cuts in specialized programs, such as band and sports as well as academic offerings in science, foreign language, technology, and advanced placement subjects. In an effort to make resources for students and teachers more accessible and affordable, Kizoa is now offering students, teachers and faculty from around the world free lifetime access to its Premium Video membership.

"At Kizoa, we believe technology is an essential key to learning and should be accessible to everyone," says Yanaï Guedj, CEO of Kizoa. "Our platform is an incredibly powerful tool, allowing both students and teachers to express creativity and imagination freely."

Kizoa for Schools gives teachers, professors and students at all grade levels an easy and creative way to make movie presentations and collages. As a Kizoa for Schools member, anyone with an email address tied to an educational institution will receive a FREE lifetime subscription to its Premium Video membership (valued at $29.99), and will have access to: 10 GB in storage space, be able to download movies in standard resolution of 10 minutes or less, share projects via social media, as well as embed onto websites and blogs. Based on the number of educational emails currently registered with Kizoa, the tech company expects to donate upward of $2 million in services towards the cause of affordable technology in schools.

"It's been over twenty years since I've graduated, and the cost of education has increased tremendously," explains Guedj. "Something so valuable, like one's education, should be free. Kizoa for Schools is our contribution towards this mission."

With premium access, Kizoa for Schools members can leverage the technology for all of their movie-making needs. Project creativity is endless, but can include:

Honoring a student or teacher of the month

Enhancing school projects by creating an easy-to-share, multi-media project

Classroom activity slideshows

End-of-the-year highlights

Sport highlight reels

Capturing school and university milestones

Shareable, multi-media photo albums and yearbooks

Kizoa is one of the only platforms that give users complete control of their creations. With over 2000 features, members have a wide variety of effects, movie and collage templates, animations, and music for any occasion to incorporate in their projects. For more information on Kizoa for Schools or to sign up, please visit www.kizoa.com/School. For those attending this year's PDN expo, feel free to visit booth 1256 for a demonstration of the Kizoa platform.

About Kizoa

Kizoa is an online movie maker application for photos and videos that developed from a digital picture frame venture and morphed into one of the world's top leading, online movie editing platforms. Launched in 2007 and headquartered in France, Kizoa features 80 different video templates in seven unique formats for consumers to create and capture lifetime memories. Available in eight languages with 15 million users around the world, up to 10,000 movies are created per day on the application. For more information on Kizoa and its features, please visit http://www.kizoa.com/

