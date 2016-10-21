MOORPARK, CA--(Marketwired - October 21, 2016) - TestEquity, a value-added provider of premium electronic test and measurement equipment and MRO tools and supplies for 45 years, will demonstrate its market-leading solutions for the automotive industry at the 13 th annual Automotive Testing Expo 2016, October 25-27, at the Surburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

"TestEquity has a long and mutually rewarding relationship with the automotive industry," said John Glass, chief marketing officer at TestEquity. "We look forward to showing how we can help ensure the highest quality and reliability of electronic systems and components that are so integral to the automotive marketplace."

At stand 4030, TestEquity will demonstrate their position as North America's largest stocking distributor of test and measurement equipment, and authorized representative for industry-leading manufacturers including Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, Rohde & Schwarz, Instek, B&K Precision Test Equipment, and more. TestEquity representatives and manufacturers will discuss the key features and benefits of some of today's highest-rated electronics test and measurement equipment and MRO supplies, from oscilloscopes, handheld multimeters and RF analyzers to DC power supplies, DC power analyzers and source meters.

TestEquity collaborates closely with customers to recommend the best products -- available for purchase, lease or rent -- to meet individual needs, and is known for its industry-leading warranty program, flexible financing programs and quick delivery times.

TestEquity also designs and manufacturers its own line of high-quality environmental test chambers to guarantee performance over varying temperature and humidity ranges. Made onsite in California, TestEquity chambers offer the best warranty in the industry.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to win gift certificates and test equipment in drawings held at the TestEquity booth daily at show close. Winners do not need to be present.

More information about Automotive Testing Expo 2016 can be found here.

Learn more about TestEquity at http://www.testequity.com.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity is a value-added distributor of test and measurement equipment and MRO tools and supplies for laboratories and electronics manufacturing, and a manufacturer of environmental chambers. In business since 1971, the company is an authorized stocking distributor for Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, Keithley, Rohde & Schwarz, Viavi, Fluke, B&K Precision, Hioki, Amprobe, Sorensen, Extech, FLIR, Magna-Power Electronics, Instek, and others. In addition to offering new equipment for sale, rental, or lease from these and other manufacturers, TestEquity provides selected pre-owned equipment that is fully restored, tested and calibrated, and backed with an industry-leading one-year warranty. TestEquity's selection of tools and supplies for electronics manufacturing, testing, and repair includes products from Weller, Kester, Indium, Desco, Hakko, Luxo, 3M, Metcal, Tech-Spray, Brady, ASG, Excelta, Metro, Tech Wear, Loctite, Scienscope, and hundreds of other top brands. TestEquity designs and manufactures environmental chambers offering the best performance and warranty in its class. With resources that include a highly trained team of product specialists and a calibration laboratory, TestEquity maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Moorpark, California, with sales offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

