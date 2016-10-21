Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fish and Seafood Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of fish and seafood market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Fish and Seafood market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. FISH AND SEAFOOD MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of fish and seafood market

2.2. Producers of fish and seafood in Germany, including contact details and product range

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN FISH AND SEAFOOD

3.1. Export and import of live fish, fresh and frozen fish: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of fish fillets: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of dried, salted or other cooked fish: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of prepared or preserved fish, caviar: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of fresh, frozen or preserved lobsters, crabs and other crustaceans: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of fresh, frozen or preserved mollusks: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF FISH AND SEAFOOD IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Fish and Seafood in Germany

5.2. Fish and Seafood consumers in Germany

