Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Citrus Fruit Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of citrus fruit market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Citrus Fruit market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. CITRUS FRUIT MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of citrus fruit market

2.2. Producers of citrus fruit in Germany, including contact details and product range

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN CITRUS FRUIT

3.1. Export and import of grapefruits: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of mandarin oranges including tangerines: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of navel oranges: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of lemons: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF CITRUS FRUIT IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Citrus Fruit in Germany

5.2. Citrus Fruit consumers in Germany

