The report presents analysis of agricultural and gardening tools market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Agricultural and gardening tools market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. AGRICULTURAL AND GARDENING TOOLS MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of agricultural and gardening tools market

2.2. Producers of agricultural and gardening tools in Germany, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of lawn mowers

2.2.2. Producers of chainsaws

2.2.3. Producers of hedge trimmers

2.2.4. Producers of rakes

2.2.5. Producers of pruning shears

2.2.6. Producers of forks

2.2.7. Producers of pickaxes

2.2.8. Producers of other agricultural and gardening tools

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AGRICULTURAL AND GARDENING TOOLS

3.1. Export and import of sprayers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of lawn mowers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of spaders, shovels, garden trowels: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of chainsaws: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of hedge trimmers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of rakes, pickaxes and hoes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of pruning shears: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of forks: volume, structure, dynamics

3.9. Export and import of pruning saws: volume, structure, dynamics

3.10. Export and import of snow blowers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.11. Export and import of sickles: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF AGRICULTURAL AND GARDENING TOOLS IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Agricultural and Gardening Tools in Germany

5.2. Agricultural and Gardening Tools consumers in Germany

