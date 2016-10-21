Technavio has announced its top five leading suppliers in the global workplace computing devicesmarket until 2020. These suppliers are selected based on various standards, some of which include technological capabilities, product costs and after-sales services, scalability, product stability and strength, quality standards, and geographical presence.

Competitive market landscape

Post 2011, workplace computing devices have rapidly become powerful and sophisticated in terms of technology and end-user experience. These devices have also evolved in terms of GUI and screen resolution.

As large companies are increasingly looking to procure computing devices that can enhance the efficiency of their working environments, suppliers are focusing on offering both standardized and customized devices that can cater to their specific requirements. Also, suppliers are increasingly involving in mergers and acquisitions to enhance global reach and capabilities. This is also resulting in buyers engaging with specific or preferred suppliers that can cater to all of their requirements.

According to Angad Singh, a procurement intelligence analyst, specializing in research on category spend intelligence, "Buyers prefer to partner with a single supplier or limited number of suppliers for better efficiency, cost savings, and ease of maintenance. They are also constantly looking to upgrade devices on a regular basis to improve device performance and overall productivity."

Top five suppliers of workplace computing devices

Samsung

The Samsung Group is a multinational conglomerate with subsidiaries such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T Corp., Samsung Heavy Industries, Samsung SDS, Samsung Life Insurance, and Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Cheil.

In 2016, the company acquired Joyent, a leading public and private cloud services provider, to enhance its cloud-based portfolio

Apple

Apple was established to develop and sell PCs. However, it shifted its focus toward the production of consumer electronics. The company expanded its product portfolio to include magic accessories, software, iCloud, electric vehicles, and energy production.

In 2016, it also introduced the WatchOS 3, which is faster and simpler, and incorporates breakthrough features such as docks, applications, and quick replies.

Lenovo

Lenovo is a multinational technology company based in China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tablets, smartphones, computers, PCs, electronic storage devices, servers, and workstations.

Lenovo announced its entry into the software-defined storage market in 2016. The same year, it also introduced the world's first tango-enabled smartphone, the Phab2 Pro.

HP

HP is a leading IT MNC that offers hardware, software, and related business services. In 2015, HP bifurcated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HP Inc. is a personal systems and printing solutions provider, whereas Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers technology infrastructure, software, and services.

Dell

Dell is the one of the largest technological corporations in the world that offers computer-related products and services. It believes in being socially responsible and attaining environmental sustainability, and this has prompted it to formulate and adopt the Dell 2020 Legacy of Good Plan.

In 2016, the company sold its subsidiary, Perot Systems, to NTT data company of Japan for USD 3.1 billion. Perot Systems was sold as part of the reorganization subsequent to the acquisition of EMC for USD 67 billion in October 2015.

