VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: IWS) (FRANKFURT: IWI) (OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Hadi Dowlatabadi and Mr. Par Dalin have joined as members of the IWS Advisory Board. IWS's Advisory board was established to formally leverage IWS's network of renewable energy experts and industry leaders already supporting the adoption of IWS technology around the world.

Dr. Hadi Dowlatabadi

Dr. Dowlatabadi is the Canada Research Chair & Professor in Applied Mathematics and Global Change at the University of British Columbia; a University Fellow at Resources for the Future, a Washington DC think tank; and an Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Department of Engineering & Public Policy.

Dr. Dowlatabadi received a BSc in Physics from Edinburgh University (1980) and a PhD in physics (focussing on integrated energy systems) from the Cavendish Laboratories at the University of Cambridge (1984). His research focuses on interacting social, economic and environmental systems, and how these systems create and respond to challenges over time, at the interface of technology, energy, the environment, public health and public policy.

In 2004 Dr. Dowlatabadi co-founded the non-profit Offsetters Climate Neutral Society, a leading provider of sustainability and carbon-management solutions. Offsetters made the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics climate neutral and has been a pioneer in GHG reduction strategies.

In 2007 Dr. Dowlatabadi co-founded Green-Erg Technologies, a Company focused on energy efficiency projects. Green-Erg is currently building the first off-grid biomass based community energy system (3MWth, 720kWe) in Canada.

In 2012 Dr. Dowlatabadi co-founded HydroRun a company that is developing a novel hydrokinetic device to generate electricity from the energy of free-flowing streams, with the goal of dispatchable renewable electricity generation at competitive prices to the grid.

Dr. Dowlatabadi was a lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and also on the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment.

Mr. Par Dalin

Mr. Par Dalin is currently the Chairman and Partner at Devcco AB (District Energy Venture) in Stockholm, Sweden, a developer of international energy utility and district energy projects. Devcco's partners have led several of the world's largest and most pioneering District Cooling and multi utility developments for the last two decades.

Mr. Dalin was previously a co-founder and CEO of Capital Cooling Holding AB where he led energy utility development partnerships with a focus on District Cooling in the US, China, Middle East, Europe and the Caribbean.

Mr. Dalin currently serves as a District Energy advisor to both the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the United Nations. He also serves as the Swedish representative and Chairman of the District Cooling group of Euroheat & Power, a Brussels-based group representing the District Energy sector with public and private sector representatives from over thirty countries.

Mr. Dalin holds a Bachelor degree from Thayer School of Engineering in Hanover, USA, and a Masters degree from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "The global District Energy sector is growing rapidly due to increased economic incentives for energy efficiency projects worldwide, and demand for IWS's thermal heat recovery technology in district-scale projects is growing commensurately. Dr. Dowlatabadi and Par Dalin are world class additions to our Advisory Board and IWS will benefit enormously from their expertise in District Energy projects."

