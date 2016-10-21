Global Fortune 500 Outside Counsel Legal Fee Profile Report 2016: The Top 5 Industries are Finance, Insurance, Technology, Healthcare, Real Estate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fortune 500 Outside Counsel Legal Fee Profile Report" report to their offering.

The 2016 Fortune 500 Outside Counsel Rate Report identifies the Law Firms hired by the largest Corporations in the United States and what hourly rates were paid to them.



The Fortune 500 Companies have huge legal spends individually and collectively. Their demand for legal work continues to grow faster than other market segments in the United States but hourly rates are not growing as fast, according the Report. This is due to the sophistication of the buyer, the Fortune 500 company, through its extensive use of e-billing and analysis and also due to legal services still being a buyer's market, i.e., the Fortune 500 Company can name its price for routine legal work and even negotiate lower rates for more complex engagements.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Rates by Fortune 500 Company

2. Rates by Firm

3. Rates by Practice Area by Company

4. Rates by Industry by Company



