Iran Oilfield Services Market Opportunities & Forecast Report 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Iran Oilfield Services Market- By Application (On-Shore, Off-Shore), By Type, By Region Opportunities & Forecast 2021" report to their offering.
Iran is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during 2016-2021, on account of anticipated increase in oil & gas E&P activities
In 2015, onshore oilfield services segment accounted for a majority share in Iran's oilfield services market; however, the offshore oilfield services segment is forecast to exhibit higher growth during 2016-2021. Directional drilling and hydro fracturing services accounted for the largest share in the oilfield services market in Iran, followed by mud engineering services, wireline services, oil country tubular goods services, etc.
On account of removal of sanctions, advent of foreign players and anticipated rise in capital inflows, oilfield services market in Iran is expected to grow by 2021. Further, as a result of signing of a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with P5+1 nations, in 2015, Iran is cutting down on its nuclear enrichment activities and is focusing towards increasing its crude oil production.
This in turn is expected to result in augmented demand for oilfield services during 2016-2021. In Iran, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Mashhad regions accounted for the largest share in the oilfield services market, in 2015, on the back of large scale oil & gas exploration and production activities being undertaken in these regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Industry Structure
5. Value Chain of Oilfield Services
6. E&P Cash Flow Life Cycle
7. Global Oilfield Services Market Overview
8. Iran Oil & Gas Scenario
9. Iran Oilfield Services Market Outlook
10. Iran Oilfield Services Market, By Application
11. Iran Oilfield Services Market, By Type
12. Technology Development
13. Market Dynamics
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Iran Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
- CNPC Bohai Drilling Engineering Company Limited
- Dana Energy Company
- Great Wall Drilling Company Limited
- Mehran Engineering &Well Services
- National Iranian Drilling Company
- Overseas Technical Services Kish (LLC)
- Petro Danial Kish Company
- Sea Land Engineering and Well Services
- Well Services Of Iran (Schlumberger Methods)
- Wide Pars Energy-Gostar Drilling and Exploration Company(PEDEX)
