sprite-preloader
Freitag, 21.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.10.2016 | 20:11
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Iran Oilfield Services Market Opportunities & Forecast Report 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Iran Oilfield Services Market- By Application (On-Shore, Off-Shore), By Type, By Region Opportunities & Forecast 2021" report to their offering.

Iran is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during 2016-2021, on account of anticipated increase in oil & gas E&P activities

In 2015, onshore oilfield services segment accounted for a majority share in Iran's oilfield services market; however, the offshore oilfield services segment is forecast to exhibit higher growth during 2016-2021. Directional drilling and hydro fracturing services accounted for the largest share in the oilfield services market in Iran, followed by mud engineering services, wireline services, oil country tubular goods services, etc.

On account of removal of sanctions, advent of foreign players and anticipated rise in capital inflows, oilfield services market in Iran is expected to grow by 2021. Further, as a result of signing of a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with P5+1 nations, in 2015, Iran is cutting down on its nuclear enrichment activities and is focusing towards increasing its crude oil production.

This in turn is expected to result in augmented demand for oilfield services during 2016-2021. In Iran, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Mashhad regions accounted for the largest share in the oilfield services market, in 2015, on the back of large scale oil & gas exploration and production activities being undertaken in these regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Industry Structure

5. Value Chain of Oilfield Services

6. E&P Cash Flow Life Cycle

7. Global Oilfield Services Market Overview

8. Iran Oil & Gas Scenario

9. Iran Oilfield Services Market Outlook

10. Iran Oilfield Services Market, By Application

11. Iran Oilfield Services Market, By Type

12. Technology Development

13. Market Dynamics

14. Pricing Analysis

15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16. Iran Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

- CNPC Bohai Drilling Engineering Company Limited
- Dana Energy Company
- Great Wall Drilling Company Limited
- Mehran Engineering &Well Services
- National Iranian Drilling Company
- Overseas Technical Services Kish (LLC)
- Petro Danial Kish Company
- Sea Land Engineering and Well Services
- Well Services Of Iran (Schlumberger Methods)
- Wide Pars Energy-Gostar Drilling and Exploration Company(PEDEX)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cshwv7/iran_oilfield

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire