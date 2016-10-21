Global $12.3 Billion Microbiology Technology, Equipment and Consumables Markets Report 2015-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Microbiology Technology, Equipment and Consumables" report to their offering.

The global market for microbiology technology, equipment and consumables market reached $9.8 billion revenue in 2015. The market should reach nearly $12.3 billion by 2020, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2015 to 2020.

Suppliers of microbiology consumables and equipment are discussed in terms of market share, product types and geographic location. Certain consumables and equipment are almost universal to the microbiology market, but many tools are sector-specific, which this report will highlight the differences.

This analysis, however, will not focus on antimicrobial compounds, both for pharmaceutical or sterilization purposes, and will instead focus on methods of microbial detection when applicable. In addition, this report will not provide a particular focus on the intersection of pharmaceuticals and microbiology, which is beyond the scope of our analysis.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global microbiology market.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013, 2014, 2015, and projections of CAGRs through 2020.

- Discussion of the current state, setbacks, innovations, and the future needs of the market.

- A look at the impact this market is having on other industries such as food safety, environmental, and pharmaceutical industries.

- Detailed analysis pertaining to the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

- Information regarding key manufacturers and users.

- Profiles of major suppliers of microbiology consumables and equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

-Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Information Sources

2: Summary

3: Microbiology Overview

- Sectors

- Uses

4: Markets By Sector

- Consumables

- Equipment

- Automation And Technology

5: Infectious Disease

- Public Health Reportable Infectious Disease

- Nonpublic Health Reportable Infectious Disease

6: Technology

- Patent Review

- Key Patents

- Key Patent Applications

7: Technology Review

-Gut Microbiology

- Public Health Emergencies

- Microbes In Solar Cells

- Trends In Antibiotic Resistance

- Colistin Resistance In E. Coli And Its Impact On Future Clinical Microbiology Developments

8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis

- Public Health And Diagnostics

- Environmental

- Industrial

- Regulatory

9: Government Regulations

-Consumables

- Equipment

- Technology

10: Company Profiles

- Agilent Technologies Inc.

- Akonni Biosystems

- Beckman Coulter Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson And Company

- Casale

- Chemglass Life Sciences

- EMD Millipore Corporation

- Eppendorf

- Evonik Degussa

- Glycos Biotechnologies

- Hamilton Company

- Novozymes

- Perkinelmer

- Promega Corporation

- Pss Precision System Science Co. Ltd.

- Qiagen Sciences Inc.

- Sarstedt AG & Co.

- T2 Biosystems

- Tecan Group Ltd.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Torrey Pines Scientific Inc.

- Vertichem

- Wheaton

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z35rl3/global_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716