Beats Burford Capital and Harbour to Secure TRI Award

At the 2016 Turnaround Restructuring and Insolvency ("TRI") industry awards at the London Hilton, Manolete Partners PLC beat Burford Capital, Harbour Litigation Funding and several other funding companies to win the inaugural award for Insolvency Litigation Funder of the Year.

The TRI judging panel comprised many senior executives and leading professionals from across the restructuring industry, including: HSBC, PwC, the Insolvency Practitioners Association, KPMG, Mazars, Shoosmiths, RSM, Pinsent Masons, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Barclays, Begbies Traynor Group and other leading organisations.

In winning the award, the panel of judges recognised Manolete as "a true pioneer of insolvency litigation funding", its "high number of completed cases" (the largest in North America and Europe for individual case financings) and the "high amounts recovered for insolvent estates".

They have built a reputation for taking cases "all the way". In July, they were successful in the Supreme Court ruling against Hastings Borough Council following earlier wins in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Steven Cooklin, CEO of Manolete, said: "We are extremely delighted to be recognised as Insolvency Litigation Funder of the Year. It is a great honour for us as the whole industry considers the TRI awards as the ultimate accolade.

"We have just taken on our 150th case and have completed 110 in an average time of just 9 months. Manolete offers a highly attractive model because we take all the cost and all the risk but then return the large majority of the proceeds to the insolvent estate for the benefit of the creditors. As the UK Government has recognised, our specific insolvency financing model is the most cost effective and fast model in the litigation market, recovering tens of millions of pounds for creditors. I am just hugely proud of my team and hugely grateful to the outstanding Insolvency Practitioners and insolvency lawyers who have worked with us to bring about these astonishing results."

Notes for Editors

1) Manolete Partners is the largest specialist insolvency litigation firm in the UK, led by former HSBC Investment Banker, Steven Cooklin. Over the last six years it has invested in 150 insolvency litigation claims. In the recent past, Manolete has pursued successful claims against Network Rail, Hastings Borough Council, large insurance companies and global hotel groups.

2) Manolete's largest shareholder is the prominent private equity investor Jon Moulton, CEO of Better Capital Plc. Mr Moulton is a high net worth investor, with reported personal net assets of over £200m.

3) TRI awards took place on 19 October 2016. The awards recognise outstanding performance in the world of Turnaround Restructuring and Insolvency.

