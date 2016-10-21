Danlaw Names HiRain as China Reseller for Mx-Suite'

NOVI, Michigan, Oct. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc. (Danlaw), a global provider of automotive electronics and embedded engineering services, announces its strategic relationship with HiRain Technologies Co. Ltd., Inc. (HiRain), a leading development tool provider and automotive electronics products supplier to the Chinese auto industry. Chinese automotive OEMs and suppliers will be able to enjoy the benefits of faster, more thorough automated testing of embedded software in automotive ECUs.

"Danlaw products complement HiRain's longstanding knowledge in the Chinese automotive market. Our customers can now produce complete verification results for their electronics more quickly, with local expertise," said Liang Shao, Manager of the Control & Visualized Simulation Department of HiRain.

Mx-Suite's embedded software test tool is designed to help automotive ECU module suppliers produce their products more efficiently and with higher quality than traditional methods. Using intuitive graphical diagrams, software requirements are easily documented with performance criteria and tolerances, therefore simplifying software validation. The tool provides traceability from requirements, through design and test cases, allowing engineers to test development concepts using virtual prototypes before electronics are available. Mx-Suite validates models (MIL), executes tests on developer-written or auto-coded software (SIL), as well as runs tests with bench and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) equipment. Danlaw provides the tools, training, and professional services to help its clients take advantage of Mx-Suite's value. Mx-Suite is used extensively across body, powertrain, safety and infotainment systems.

"HiRain has a long track record for automotive component development and strong engineering expertise to support Danlaw's Mx-Suite test tool within its extensive customer base," said Dan McClung, VP Operations of Danlaw. "We will also be collaborating on engineering projects in China and supporting global customers utilizing our companies' respective strengths."

ABOUT HIRAIN

Since founded in 1998, HiRain Technologies has become one of the leading Chinese suppliers for development tools, automotive electronic products, consulting and training services. At present, HiRain has nine offices, located in major cities in China, including two manufacturing plants in Beijing and Shanghai.

ABOUT DANLAW

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our family of 800 people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. Over thirty years ago, we designed software for the first 8-bit Electronic Engine Control module, and today, we continue to develop forward-looking technologies. We focus our efforts on R&D to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry needs in an increasingly connected world. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking technology, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. Our Engineering Solutions Group provides solutions for embedded systems development and testing for Embedded Control Units (ECUs), vehicle network communications, and embedded software engineering tools.