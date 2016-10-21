Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2016) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Concordia International Corp. TSX Symbol: CXR (all issues) Reason: Pending News Halt Time (ET) 13:45

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.