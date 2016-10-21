sprite-preloader
Freitag, 21.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,418 Euro		+0,822
+22,86 %
WKN: A2AMJS ISIN: CA20653P1027 Ticker-Symbol: 80CB 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP4,418+22,86 %