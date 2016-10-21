TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for October 2016.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2016, and will be paid on November 15, 2016.

For tax purposes, the 2016 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call: Date: Thursday, November 10, 2016 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Call-in number: 416-340-2218 / 866-223-7781 Recording call in number: 905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053 Available until midnight, November 24, 2016 Passcode: 6653374

Contacts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Christine D'Sylva

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

(416) 967-1010 x393

cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca

www.pizzapizza.ca / www.pizza73.com / www.sedar.com



