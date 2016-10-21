WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - October 21, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union announces it has partnered with author Todd Romer to bring the 2016 Young Money Live! Financial Success tour to Idaho college campuses. Geared toward members of Gen X and Millennial generations, attendees will learn important financial education to help them master their finances now and plan for successful financial futures. Students and the public are invited to attend these free seminars.

Founder Todd Romer states, "Today's young millennials simply want a success path to follow when it comes to believing in and achieving long term financial success. It all starts with how to think differently about money at a young age. We're excited to partner with Mountain America Credit Union to bring our Young Money LIVE! Financial Success tour to numerous colleges and universities in Idaho."

"We're proud to partner with Todd to bring quality financial education to younger generations," says CMO Sharon Cook. "Mountain America is passionate about helping members achieve their financial dreams and we believe knowledge is the first step toward success."

The following are the dates and times for presentations at Idaho campuses:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 26 12:15 p.m. Salmon River Idaho State Pocatello, Suite- SUB University Idaho ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 27 2:30 p.m. Nampa Aspen College of Nampa, Idaho Bldg- Rm 108 Western Idaho ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Founded by Todd Romer, the Young Money LIVE! Financial Success tour has been held at 300+ colleges and universities and 75+ high schools in 35 states since 2010. Todd is the author of the new book "Young Money: A Powerful 5 Step Plan to Financial Success Now" and former publisher of Young Money magazine. You can visit www.toddromer.com to learn more.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.7 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states, and provides access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Angie Nelson

208-493-0131

Email contact

