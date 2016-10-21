Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lightweight Materials Market Analysis By Product (Aluminum, High-Strength Steel, Titanium, Magnesium, Polymers Composites) And By Application (Automotive, Aviation, Energy) and Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global lightweight materials market is projected to reach USD 225.35 billion by 2024. Positive automotive outlook coupled with increased number of wind project installations is expected to boost demand for these materials.

Lightweight materials are gaining popularity in various applications instead of iron and steel on account of improved performance. The fuel-efficiency advantage facilitates use in application segments including automotive and aviation. The reduction in CO2 emissions on account of enhanced fuel efficiency in passenger vehicles will augment the demand for these materials.

U.S. and China contribute to the majority of the product demand owing to the presence of a large number of automotive and aviation component manufacturers. Rising innovation in the aviation sector and an increasing number of wind project installations globally is expected to have a positive impact on demand.

Companies Mentioned:

SABIC

Cytec Solvay Group

Aleris International

Formosa Plastics Group

Alcoa Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Evonik Industries

Novelis Inc.

Bayer AG

Report Structure:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Lightweight Materials Industry Outlook

4. Lightweight Materials Product Outlook

5. Lightweight Materials Application Outlook

6. Lightweight Materials Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

