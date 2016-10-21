TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Portola Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PZ) (the "Corporation" or "Portola") announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has agreed to terminate the previously announced Change of Business and will continue as a Mining Issuer, subject to TSXV policy requirements. The Corporation is pursuing business opportunities in the resource sector.

In connection with the termination of the Change of Business the Corporation will no longer be proceeding with the previously announced Purchase and Exchange Agreement with Portola Funding 1 Limited Partnership.

Financing

Subject to regulatory approval, the Corporation is arranging a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,800,000 through the issuance of up to 12,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The Corporation will pay a finder's fee on a portion or the entire private placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds of the placement will be used for the potential acquisition of new projects and for general working capital.

Annual General Meeting

The Corporation will host its Annual General Meetings for shareholders on January 10, 2017.

Re-instatement of Trading

The Corporation's common shares will be reinstated for trading effective Tuesday October 25th, 2016.

