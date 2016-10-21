EAGLE, ID--(Marketwired - October 21, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union proudly welcomes Ryan Burrup as its new branch manager for the Eagle, Idaho branch located at 100 E. Riverside Drive.

Ryan Burrup was born and raised in Idaho. He attended Idaho State University where he earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Marketing. He began working with Mountain America Credit Union in 2012 in Chubbuck and relocated to the Boise area in 2015 to assist in opening the new Meridian branch.

"It's an honor to be part of such a talented team here at the Eagle branch," says Burrup. "I am excited to get to know our neighbors in business and the community as we deliver the best quality service to our members."

The Eagle branch opened March 2015, and is one of 13 branches across southern Idaho.

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.7 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

