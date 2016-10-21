MEXICO CITY, 2016-10-21 21:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empresas ICA, S.AB. de C.V. (BMV:ICA), announced today that ICA's subsidiaries (Construcciones y Trituraciones, S.A. de C.V., Constructora el Cajón, S.A. de C.V., Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V., ICA Constructora de Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V.) in consortium with Impulsora de Desarrollo Integral, S.A. de C.V. were awarded a Ps. $7,555,647,477.04 procurement and construction contract by Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México, S.A. de C.V. for the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) terminal foundation slab.



This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements related to ICA that reflect ICA's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include cancellations of significant construction projects included in backlog, material changes in the performance or terms of our concessions, additional costs incurred in projects under construction, failure to comply with covenants contained in our debt agreements, developments in legal proceedings, unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms, changes to our liquidity, economic and political conditions and government policies in Mexico or elsewhere, changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies, changes in inflation rates, exchange rates, regulatory developments, customer demand, competition and tax and other laws affecting ICA's businesses and other factors set forth in ICA's most recent filing on Form 20-F and in any filing or submission ICA has made with the SEC subsequent to its most recent filing on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to ICA on the date hereof, and ICA assumes no obligation to update such statements.



Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., carries out large-scale civil and industrial construction projects and operates a portfolio of long-term assets, including airports, toll roads, water systems, and real estate. Founded in 1947, ICA is listed on the Mexican and New York Stock exchanges. For more information, visit ir.ica.mx.



