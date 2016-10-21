Uppsala, Sweden, 2016-10-21 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Uppsala, Sweden, October 21, 2016 --- The pharmaceutical company Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) announce today that the company is in discussions concerning acquisition of a novel cancer project.



More information will be released on Monday at the latest.



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



Julian Aleksov, Executive Chairman Tel: +46 18 50 54 40 E-mail: julian.aleksov@oasmia.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=590735