The New Millennials Wipe the Board at Scotland's Fashion Oscars

LONDON, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Scots invaded the fashion capital this evening in a fleet of Maserati's as they took over the luxurious Rosewood London to celebrate the 11TH annual Scottish Fashion Awards. Held in association with Maserati the glitzy red carpet gala was all about the new millennials shaping the global fashion landscape.

Glaswegian designer, illustrator and radical creative Charles Jeffrey wascrowned 'Young Designer of the Year', face of Burberry - Scot Jean Campbell took 'Model of the Year', rising star Roslyne McQuillan scooped 'Graduate of the Year' and the 3 young friends who created the global brand 'Tens', took 'Accessory Designer of the Year'. The orchestral musical arrangements cemented the Oscars vibe with sweeping film like graphics, as legendary designer Pam Hogg was hailed as 'Fashion Icon 2016.' A special award 'Fashion Innovator' was presented to Holly Fulton, who was recognised for her contribution to fashion by her innovative creativity.

Nikolas Talonpoika, CEO of Christopher Kane picked up the brand's win for 'Designer Brand of the Year' and Stefano Sutter Regional Director for Prada, collected the 'International Designer of the Year'. Pringle of Scotland won 'Textile Brand of the Year' which was be collected by Massimo Nicosia. Marco Gentile, President of Burberry EMEIA collected the award for 'Luxury Retailer'.

The globally recognised awards provide an invaluable platform to "honour and showcase the best creative, fashion, design and textile talent hailing from Scotland," the event founder Tessa Hartmann CBE explains. Hartmann's opening speech included an impassioned plea to "stop arguing about political borders and instigate a culture of optimism and even risk taking". She encouraged the assembled Scots to "start thinking bigger" and said that "Scottishness is essential to British identity and no more so apparent than that of Scottish fashion".

The ceremony was led by BBC presenter Jean Johansson and also attended by guest of honour the Rt Hon David Mundell MP, Secretary of State for Scotland who said, "I'm delighted to co-host the 11th Anniversary Scottish Fashion Awards this year with Dr Tessa Hartmann. These awards illustrate that Scotland punches above its weight in the global fashion market place and that's something that I am thrilled to be a part of."

Other winners of the night were Karen Dacre who received 'Communicator of the Year', contemporary menswear label Kestin Hare 'Retailer of the Year'.