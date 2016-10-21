TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Big data analytics company AnalytixInsight Inc. (the "Company" or "AnalytixInsight") (TSX VENTURE: ALY) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company plans to report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 on November 10th, 2016 after 5:00pm (EST).

RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

On October 20, 2016, the Company held its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The shareholders approved all matters set before them at the Meeting, including electing Prakash Hariharan, Chaith Kondragunta, Catherine Stretch, Michael Frank and Jith Veeravalli to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

MARKET MAINTENANCE SERVICE PROVIDER

The Company has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") to provide market maintenance services in compliance with regulatory guidelines. Mackie will trade common shares of AnalytixInsight on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The Company will pay $3,000 per month for the services to be provided by Mackie. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or Mackie. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Mackie will not receive any shares or options as compensation for the services it will render. AnalytixInsight and Mackie are unrelated and unaffiliated entities but Mackie may provide investment banking services to the Company and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

Prakash Hariharan, Chairman

ABOUT MACKIE

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated National investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies. For further information about Mackie, please contact Adam Smith at 416-860-7654.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC

AnalytixInsight Inc.'s technology platform helps transform data into narratives. The Company's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) and mobile platform Marketwall (www.marketwall.com) provide high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. The Company's disruptive technology algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs - all available as a cloud-based, SAAS offering. This platform capability is extensible to other asset classes and sectors to generate insightful research reports.

CapitalCube and Marketwall have existing business relationships with leading global financial and media institutions. For more information about AnalytixInsight visit www.analytixinsight.com.

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the reporting of the Company's financial results, the engagement of Mackie, the impact of Mackie on the performance of the Company's securities and the Company's products and services. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Scott Koyich

+1.403.262.9888



