

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jim Beam employees have ended a nearly week-long strike at two Jim Beam plants in Kentucky. The employees reached a settlement on the new contract after the primary demand to hire more full-time staff was agreed.



The latest contract was agreed on a 204-19 vote. Whiskey production wil begin on Monday, said United Food and Commercial Workers union official Tommy Ballard.



Jim Beam, which is the world's largest bourbon producer, had to stop production on last Saturday at two of its facilities in Clermont and Boston after 252 of its employees started a strike after contract negotiations failed.



One of the primary demand was for to hire more workers so that current workers will not be required to work up to 80 hours a week and spend more time with their families.



