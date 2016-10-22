Today's failover test in Genium INET Production As communicated in IT Notices 38/16, Nasdaq Nordic will today perform verification tests of the site failover functionality in the Genium INET production environment. Nasdaq has now started to prepare for the controlled failover and Site A is available for login. The failover to Site B is scheduled to 11:00 CEST. IT Notice will follow to confirm the start of the failover.



