In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Barrick Gold 6,5% vor Silver Standard Resources 5,7%, Goldcorp Inc. 5,12%, K+S 3,48%, Rio Tinto 1,65%, Gazprom 1,16%, BP Plc 1,04%, Chevron 0,22%, Royal Dutch Shell 0,19% und Exxon 0,09%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: BP Plc 14,95% vor Royal Dutch Shell 13,34% , Rio Tinto 11% , Gazprom 6,32% , Exxon 4,94% , Chevron 3,68% , K+S 2,95% , Barrick Gold -0,87% , Goldcorp Inc. -1,85% und Silver Standard Resources -7,75% . Weitere Highlights: Goldcorp Inc. ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (7,62% Zuwachs von 14,31 auf 15,4), ebenso Royal Dutch Shell 3 Tage im Plus (1,32% Zuwachs von 2050 auf 2077). ...

