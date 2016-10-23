Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock, the largest wireless carrier in the United States by subscribers, reported its third-quarter financial results on October 20.Investors seem disappointed with the company's quarterly performance, as VZ stock is trading downward. The company's equity dropped 2.64% to $49.06 per share on Thursday afternoon.Verizon stock still gained more than six percent in stock value year-to-date. Will the company succeed in executing its strategy for growth and push VZ stock up over the next.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...