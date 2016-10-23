Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock, the largest wireless carrier in the United States by subscribers, reported its third-quarter financial results on October 20.
Investors seem disappointed with the company's quarterly performance, as VZ stock is trading downward. The company's equity dropped 2.64% to $49.06 per share on Thursday afternoon.
Verizon stock still gained more than six percent in stock value year-to-date. Will the company succeed in executing its strategy for growth and push VZ stock up over the next.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Investors seem disappointed with the company's quarterly performance, as VZ stock is trading downward. The company's equity dropped 2.64% to $49.06 per share on Thursday afternoon.
Verizon stock still gained more than six percent in stock value year-to-date. Will the company succeed in executing its strategy for growth and push VZ stock up over the next.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...