Arab Innovators Compete to Offer Practical Solutions to Regional Problems

Competition heats up following first eliminations on Qatar Foundation's flagship TV show Stars of Science on MBC4

Innovators from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan succeeded in passing through the first two prototyping episodes of Stars of Science, Qatar Foundation's flagship 'edutainment' reality TV show on MBC4. Under intense questioning from an expert jury, each candidate was challenged to defend the prototype they had developed. Unable to best their rival inventors, Nizar Chelly of Tunisia and Ali Al-Sulaiti of Qatar weren't able to stay in the competition.

In a fast-paced first prototyping episode, Sadeem Qdaisat of Jordan received top marks for "GenomiQ," a device that automates the preparation of slides for genetic testing. With his automatic scoring system for Taekwondo "Take One," Ghassan Yusuf of Bahrain edged out Nizar Chelly of Tunisia with his innovation, "Canscan," a phone robotic platform auto scanner.

"I believe my advancing to the next stage in the Stars of Science competition has everything to do with the hard work I dedicated to research when the idea was still in its formative stages," said Sadeem. "My prototype impressed the judges because it demonstrated my in-depth understanding of genetic testing. Improving patient welfare is the fuel that drives me to increase my efforts even more and secure a spot in the final episode."

A lively and contentious second episode saw Algerian Abderrahim Bourouis rise above his competitors with a prototype of "Wonderkit," a smart shirt designed to soothe those affected by autism spectrum disorder. In the race for second place and a spot in the next round, Egyptian Ahmed ElKhatat triumphed over Ali Al-Sulaiti of Qatar, convincing the jury with "Age2o," a shower designed to support elderly users. Ali Al -Sualaiti's innovation is a 2D drawing to 3D models platform branded as "23D."

"Receiving positive feedback from the jury gives me so much confidence in my Smart Autism Shirt invention, and brings me one step closer to my ultimate goal," exclaimed an ecstatic Abderrahim. "The next stage during which we will be receiving feedback on our inventions from customers will be difficult. Like in all stages of this show, it will challenge us to improve our ideas even further."

Stars of Science serves as a catalyst for creative thinking and inspiration for the next generation of problem solvers across the Arab world. Over its seven seasons, Stars of Science has helped to kick start dozens of innovative ideas, launch the careers of numerous Arab entrepreneurs and encourage thousands more to be interested in science and technology. Past candidates on the show have incorporated 21 companies and raised nine million dollars in funding to support the development of their products.

Saturday, October 29th is the final prototyping elimination in which two candidates will be selected to advance to the customer validation stage. As the show progresses, two other candidates will be eliminated, leaving four finalists who will earn a share of a $600,000 prize based on jury and public voting.

The next episode airs on Saturday 29th October at 10:30pm KSA/ 7:30pm GMT on MBC4.

Stars of Science

Stars of Science, the flagship "edutainment reality" TV format initiated by Qatar Foundation, is the Arab world's leading innovation show that enables the region's aspiring science and technology entrepreneurs.

In this eighth season, nine candidates are challenged to develop creative solutions to regional problems within the fields of information technology, energy, environment, and health. An expert panel of jurors assesses and eliminates candidates and their innovative products in Prototyping and Customer Validation episodes until only four remain.These four finalists vie for a share of $600,000 in seed funding, determined by a jury deliberation and online voting from the public.

Stars of Science airs every Saturday on MBC4 at 10:30pm KSA / 7:30 pm GMT until November 19th 2016.

Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) is a private, non-profit organization that is supporting Qatar on its journey from a carbon economy to knowledge economy by unlocking human potential, for the benefit of not only Qatar, but the world. Founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, QF is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

QF's work encompasses education, research and community development. World-class universities are brought to Qatar to help create an education sector in which young people can develop the attitudes and skills required for a knowledge economy. At the same time, QF builds Qatar's innovation and technology capacity by developing and commercializing solutions through key sciences. The Foundation also works to foster a progressive society while enhancing cultural life, protecting Qatar's heritage and addressing immediate social needs in the community.

About MBC Group

MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Center) is the largest and leading private media company in the Middle East & North Africa region. For the past 25 years, MBC Group was able to enrich people's lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, back in 1991, and as the 1st private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel, MBC Group moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates, where it remains.

Today, MBC Group includes 20 TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 and MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children's edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC Action (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC Variety (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); Al Arabiya News Channel (the 24-hour Arabic language news channel); Al Hadath (an extension of Al Arabiya News Channel with a specific focus on real events in the Arab world and beyond); Wanasah (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama); MBC MASR (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC MASR 2 (providing the Egyptian audience with superior quality entertainment); MBC + Drama (exclusive on MyHD); MBC Bollywood (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); and most recently four sports channels, MBC PRO SPORTS (geared towards the "Saudi Football Premier League" fans in the Kingdom); and MBC USA (the channel is present on "Dish Network" in the US, and targets Arab audiences aboard; the channel is dedicated to offer and broadcast a wide range of content from the prominent MBC channels including movies, series and global formats).

In July 2011, seven channels within MBC Group began to broadcast in HD across the MENA Region: MBC1 HD, MBC2 HD, MBC4 HD, MBC Action HD, MBC Drama HD, MBC Max HD and Al Arabiya HD. In 2013, MBC3 HD joined the collection of HD channels followed by MBC Variety HD in 2014.

MBC Group also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music); as well as O3 Productions, a premium content drama production company. Furthermore, MBC Group includes online platforms: www.mbc.net, www.alarabiya.net, www.shahid.net (the first free VOD and catch-up portal in the Arab world) and www.actionha.net, and www.mbcprosports.net among others.

