In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . Gazprom 0.72% 23.10 16:27 TonyKaron Taxi for Mr. Mourinho? LOL. United are shocking, worst this season. Pity it's at the hands of Gazprom fb Johnson & Johnson 0.10% 23.10 16:23 TickerReport Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank https://t.co/grgcaD2Zre Sberbank -0.12% 23.10 16:20 MarquetteAIM A current AIM international equity holding: Sberbank of Russia (SBRCY) by Jaclyn Godwin: "Are we back in the USSR?"...

