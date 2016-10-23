Iverson Joins Stars In Hailing Huge Success Of World Celebrity Pro-Am At Mission Hills

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA superstar Allen Iverson described the 2016 World Celebrity Pro-Am in China as something he will cherish for the rest of his life, as the curtain came down on another week of golf and glamour at Mission Hills resort on the tropical island of Hainan.

"It was fun man, I had a great time all weekend, it was beautiful," said the Basketball Hall of Famer at the conclusion of the World Celebrity Pro-Am in the city of Haikou. "I would love to come back, but with my family. The experience was so great that I wanted my family to be a part of something like this. I will cherish and remember this for the rest of my life."

With legends from golf, entertainment and sport in attendance at the star-studded extravaganza, Oscar winner Michael Douglas commented: "This was a treat, what they have done with the golf course here, this is just a stunning job."

Ex-football idol Dwight Yorke said: "For a golf addict like me to come and play at Mission Hills, it was like a dream come true."

Yorke's former teammate at Manchester United Paul Scholes added: "I was nervous as hell out there. It gets the adrenalin going again and gives you that nervous energy that you miss after [retiring from] football. To have that back, only for a couple of days, was great."

Another famous footballer Luis Garcia was inspired to play more golf with past Liverpool teammates Robbie Fowler and Gary McAllister, who were also competing at Mission Hills: "I enjoyed this very much and would love to come back. I'm pretty new to golf but will be spending more time in England so hope to play again with Robbie and Gary."

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker described his respect for his playing partner, two-time Major champion Mark O'Meara. "You think you know how to play golf then you play with a legend and it puts golf into perspective," said Becker, who coaches world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic. "It's been a great two days and a great experience for me."

This year's impressive line-up of golfing greats also included John Daly, Rich Beem, Paula Creamer, Suzann Pettersen and Anna Nordqvist - all Major winners - plus LPGA star Natalie Gulbis.