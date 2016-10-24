Editing Until Acceptance: Editage Launches a New Service in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Earlier this month, Editage launched a new service called 'Editing until acceptance' to provide sustained post-submission English-language support to Korean authors. Often ESL (English-as-a-second-language) authors struggle to navigate the entire publication process. Editage's new service will provide comprehensive English-language support to authors until their research paper is accepted for publication, even if it is re-submitted to a different journal. The launch of this service comes at a time when Korean researchers are dealing with stiff competition to publish in reputed journals. Over the past few months, Editage has intensified its support to Korean authors through various activities including author-focused workshops and specialized services to help authors at various stages of publication. This author services company seems to be on a mission to empower the Korean research community and help maximize its research output.

When asked about the new service, Vikas Narang, Vice President of Delivery Academia at Editage, Cactus Communications, commented: "Some Korean researchers require extensive English-language support, especially when they have to revise and re-submit their paper to a different journal. 'Editing until acceptance' provides unconditional and unlimited re-editing and re-formatting support to authors, who will only have to pay once for this premium service. Although we cannot re-write a manuscript or guarantee its publication, we can provide authors with unlimited re-editing support, including free response letter checks."

Journal publication is a time-consuming and effort-intensive process. Owing to increasing global competition, a surge in the volume of submissions, and a dynamic publication landscape, most authors end up resubmitting their papers to the same or a different journal, after rejection. This service offers the same level of editing as Editage's Premium editing service along with an unlimited number of response letter crosschecks and reformatting for different journals.

