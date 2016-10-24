Expomobilia Founds Subsidiary in Shanghai

EFFRETIKON, Switzerland and SHANGHAI, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The general contractor for customized and temporary constructions in trade fair booth, pavilion and event structures from Effretikon in Zurich is expanding its strong presence and geographic reach in Asia. On 21 October 2016, Expomobilia AG will establish the fully owned subsidiary Expomobilia Shanghai Ltd in Shanghai. "Our experts have been active for our clients in China for more than 10 years," says Florian Faber, Managing Director of Expomobilia AG. "With our investment in this strong market, the new location in the heart of Shanghai and our local team, Expomobilia can further develop its successful business relationships and better meet the regional requirements and needs of our national and international customers."

Under the leadership of Yvonne Chen Neddo, Regional Director Asia, the Expomobilia subsidiary will launch with a team of project managers with profound knowledge of trade fair booth and pavilion construction as well as extensive technical expertise.

With over 40 years of experience in the field of customized and temporary constructions, Expomobilia AG from Effretikon in Zurich has established itself as a globally active general contractor for trade fair booth, pavilion and event structures. The company has been an independent subsidiary of the MCH Group AG since 2007 and employs around 90 members of staff.

