

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market see-sawed in early trade and is now modestly lower on Monday, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares and on caution ahead of domestic corporate earnings results.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 11.91 points or 0.07 percent to 17,172.68, off a low of 17,162.21 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining 0.3 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent. Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is down 0.8 percent.



Fast Retailing is down 0.2 percent and SoftBank is lower by 0.5 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.7 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising almost 3 percent, while Konami Holdings and Astellas Pharma are up more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Metal Mining is losing more than 3 percent, Sumco Corp. is down almost 3 percent and Screen Holdings is lower by more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders focused on the latest batch of earnings news amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



While the Nasdaq rose 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,257.40, the Dow dipped 16.64 points or 0.1 percent to 18,145.71 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.18 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,141.16.



The major European markets also ended roughly flat on Friday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices settled higher on Friday. WTI crude rose $0.22 to close at $50.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX