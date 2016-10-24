

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets are mostly higher on Monday, though gains are muted, following the lackluster lead from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the release of major corporate earnings results this week.



The Australian market opened lower. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 41.80 points or 0.77 percent to 5,388.50, off a low of 5,379.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 41.50 points or 0.75 percent to 5,472.40.



In the banking sector, ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.9 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is down more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent.



Santos has agreed to sell its Victorian gas assets to Cooper Energy for up to A$82 million. Santos' shares are losing more than 1 percent.



Shares of Healthscope are down almost 2 percent, extending losses from Friday after the private hospital operator's earnings warning.



China Oceanwide Holdings Group has agreed to acquire Genworth Financial Inc. for about $2.7 billion. However, Genworth intends to maintain its existing portfolio of businesses, including its mortgage insurance businesses in Australia and Canada. Shares of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia are declining 0.2 percent.



Yowie Group said its quarterly sales more than doubled from last year and that it has launched a second series of chocolate limited edition treats in the U.S. The chocolate maker's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7610, down from US$0.7638 on Friday.



The Japanese market see-sawed in early trade and is now modestly lower, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 11.91 points or 0.07 percent to 17,172.68, off a low of 17,162.21 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining 0.3 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent. Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is down 0.8 percent.



Fast Retailing is down 0.2 percent and SoftBank is lower by 0.5 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.7 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising almost 3 percent, while Konami Holdings and Astellas Pharma are up more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Metal Mining is losing more than 3 percent, Sumco Corp. is down almost 3 percent and Screen Holdings is lower by more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders focused on the latest batch of earnings news amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



While the Nasdaq rose 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,257.40, the Dow dipped 16.64 points or 0.1 percent to 18,145.71 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.18 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,141.16.



The major European markets also ended roughly flat on Friday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices settled higher on Friday. WTI crude rose $0.22 to close at $50.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



