CoorsTek Marks 35th Anniversary of European Operations in Glenrothes, Scotland

Engineered ceramics leader expands European presence from its initial Scottish facility to 12 manufacturing locations in 9 countries

GOLDEN, Colorado, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek, the world's leading supplier of engineered ceramics, is celebrating 35 years of manufacturing in Europe at its Glenrothes, Scotland location. As the century-old company grew its European customer base, CoorsTek established the Scottish operation in 1981 as its first production facility outside the United States. Since then CoorsTek has expanded its European presence, helping leading companies across Europe solve difficult challenges using the strengths of technical ceramics - in automotive, electronics, medical, semiconductor, and other technology and manufacturing applications.

"The dedication of the highly enthusiastic team at the CoorsTek Glenrothes plant has been the foundation of our success over the past 35 years," stated Mark Cameron, Plant Manager at Glenrothes. "I am proud of the contribution my colleagues have made to ensure CoorsTek continues to be the partner of choice for many of the leading companies in the markets we serve. Our commitment to strong relationships has been a constant throughout the last 35 years, and we will continue to drive forward with our collaborative approach to deliver success for our customers and for CoorsTek."

CoorsTek continues to invest in people, technology, and capabilities, with a footprint which now extends across a dozen European manufacturing locations in the Czech Republic, England, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, and Sweden.

"Being a partner of choice means being responsive, collaborative experts - serving our clients locally," explained Timothy Coors, Co-CEO of CoorsTek. "The Glenrothes team pioneered our manufacturing in Europe, and we are proud of how they continue to live out our true customer focus. We look forward to an exciting future as we partner with customers to innovate amazing solutions to some of the world's toughest challenges."

Joining CoorsTek at the celebration were customers, business partners, and local community officials who have worked with the company for decades. Jim Leishman MBE, Provost of Fife Council, reflected, "I acknowledge the positive contribution the employees of CoorsTek have made to the Fife economy over these last 35 years, and their dedication and loyalty to the business. I also recognize and commend the company's leadership for continuing to service Europe from their base here in Glenrothes, Fife."

About CoorsTek

CoorsTek makes the world measurably better as the partner of choice for technology and manufacturing companies worldwide whose success requires the unique, high-performance properties of products manufactured from engineered ceramics and advanced materials. CoorsTek products and components touch people's lives through amazing solutions to global challenges in energy, transportation, information technology, healthcare, and defense, among others. For more information about CoorsTek, including product information, its history since 1910, and locations throughout Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, visit coorstek.com.

