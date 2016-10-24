

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in October, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Nikkei Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.7 in October from 50.4 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output grew at the sharpest rate since December 2015, underpinned by boost in sales. Firms raised their workforce numbers in October, with the rate of job hiring picking up to a two-and-a-half year high.



On the price front, both input and output prices increased at weaker rates.



