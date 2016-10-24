Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Oct 24, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has discovered that its "TPNa" water-soluble vitamin E derivative, which SDK sells as an ingredient for cosmetics, is effective in improving dark circles around eyes. Following this discovery, SDK started shipment of TPNa as an ingredient for eye-care cosmetics.Sodium dl-alpha-tocopheryl phosphate (TPNa) is a water-soluble vitamin E derivative with special chemical structure developed by SDK, and was approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare as a basis of quasi-drug to prevent rough dry skin in 2004. TPNa shows anti-inflammatory and moisture-retention effects as an ingredient of cosmetics, and is acclaimed very highly by our customers who manufacture cosmetics.Dark circles around eyes, on which SDK found TPNa has an improving effect, can be categorized into three types: blue circles caused by low microcirculation, brown circles caused by accumulated blood-origin pigments, and black circles caused by slackening or depression of skin. Generally speaking, dark circles around eyes emerge as combination of these three types. Therefore, conventional cosmetics for dark-circle care have mainly been developed as mixtures of ingredients effective for each type of dark circles.This time, SDK discovered that TPNa as a single ingredient can improve multiple types of dark circles through diverse approaches. TPNa shows promise of improvement on blue circles because it improves the circulation of the blood and metabolism. SDK also found that TPNa has increasing effect on enzymes which take part in breakdown and removal of pigments that cause brown circles. In a clinical test for four weeks, TPNa improved the L* parameters (numerical values indicating luminosities of skin colors) of the surfaces of lower eyelids in 82% of examinees.SDK will exhibit this effectiveness of TPNa on dark circles at its corporate booths, one in the general meeting of the International Federation of Societies of Cosmic Chemists (IFSCC) to be held in Orlando, Florida from October 30th to November 2nd, and another in the "in-cosmetics Asia" exhibition to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 8th to 10th. SDK classifies its functional chemicals business including cosmetic materials business into "Growth-accelerating business" in its ongoing medium-term business plan, "Project 2020+," and is promoting this business aggressively. SDK aims to expand its lineup of high-functioning cosmetic materials to meet customers' expectations.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gasses and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.