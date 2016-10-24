Fathom™, a Canadian IoT company, will be in London to launch a hardware and software cloud-based system that address the challenges of managing large-scale beacon and BLE deployments.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. GMT

Where: O-Zone Coffee Café Roastery, 11 Leonard St, Shoreditch, EC2A 4AQ.

What: Meet with Rx Networks' Director of Business Development Al Juarez, Director of Marketing, Shawn Bouchard and product managers who will unveil and provide demos of the hardware and explain how the cloud-based management interface allows for real-time remote management of proximity networks

Videos

An overview of the Fathom is here.

Dynamic tracking in action is here.

About Fathom (a new business unit of Rx Networks)

Fathom is a new, extensible proximity context management solution that brings unparalleled control, intelligence and context integrity to large networks of proximity beacon IoT devices.

About Rx Networks

Rx Networks is a mobile positioning technology company with more than ten years' experience and a billion plus devices relying on its software and services every day. Rx Networks empowers customers with hybrid positioning solutions that unify GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular, BLE and sensor signals for an unmatched location user experience.

www.fathom.xyz

