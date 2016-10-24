NAUGATUCK, CT --(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - NSI has earned a COMMUNITY AWARD from Continuum ® , the only channel-exclusive IT management platform company, presented at Navigate 2016, the company's third annual user conference. Nearly 700 attendees convened at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston on Wednesday, September 28 - Friday, September 30, 2016. The award was based on NSI referring the most business to Continuum in 2016.

"Congratulations and continued success to our award-winning partner, NSI," said Mark Connolly, Vice President of Sales at Continuum. "They have achieved tremendous success and we are delighted to recognize them at Navigate 2016. We look forward to our continued partnership in the coming year -- together, we can accomplish much."

About NSI

NSI was built nearly three decades ago with a simple goal to help our clients succeed. We are laser-focused on delivering the right solution, 100 percent of the time, and support more than 1,500 clients located throughout the Northeast. NSI lets you focus on running your business while we focus on managing and maintaining your technology. We do this simply and affordably by providing service onsite and remotely, along with selling and supporting a full portfolio of technology and solutions. The NSI team has a wide range of experience and knowledge in supporting business of all sizes, thus allowing our clients to improve utilization, simplify management, and improve business continuity. We are committed to evolving and adapting to the ever-changing technology industry. For more information about NSI's services, visit http://www.nsiserv.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tom McDonald

NSI President

TomM@nsiserv.com

203-723-4431