Baird Appoints Lydia Xu as Head of China Investment Banking

Baird, an employee-owned, international financial services firm, today announced that it has appointed Lydia Xu as Managing Director and Head of China Investment Banking in Shanghai. In the role, Xu will be responsible for expanding both access to strategic and financial Chinese buyers for the firm's sell side assignments, as well as advisory work from Chinese corporates and private equity firms looking to sell assets, make new investments or refinance debt.

Xu joins Baird from BDA Partners where she was a Managing Director. A seasoned investment banker and finance professional with 15 years cross border M&A experience, Xu has advised on transactions across a range of industries, including manufacturing, chemical, auto and healthcare. Her clients have included Areva, AXA Private Equity, BASF, C.R. Bard, Donaldson, Hercules, Johnson Controls, Life Technologies, Magna, Millipore, Schneider and Siemens VDO. Xu has a M.B.A from China Europe International Business School in Shanghai and a B.S. in Mathematics from Peking University in Beijing.

"We are very pleased that Lydia has decided to continue her successful career at Baird," said Chris McMahon, Head of Global M&A at Baird. "With proven access to and coverage of key strategic buyers and private equity firms in China and the greater Asia Pacific region, Lydia's background and expertise are a great fit for our franchise.

"Asian buyers continue to look to Europe and the U.S. for acquisitions, and Baird is uniquely positioned to help. Baird's one-team approach, broad geographic coverage and deep sector insights give us a true advantage in serving clients and helping them achieve the best outcomes. With the addition of Lydia to our already strong platform, we are extremely confident of and excited for our growth opportunities in China and the rest of Asia."

Xu added, "Baird has a strong and growing reputation, particularly as a global, middle market, sell side advisor. I'm excited to be able to join their well-regarded investment banking platform and work to accelerate the deal flow that the firm has already begun in the region."

Brian McDonagh, Co-Head of Baird's Global Investment Banking business, said, "Continuing to build our global footprint, particularly throughout Asia, is one of Baird's highest strategic priorities. We are thrilled to be able to attract a veteran M&A banker like Lydia to lead our greater China efforts and further enhance our presence and success in the region."

Baird has made significant investments in its global M&A platform over the past several years, which now includes a 260-plus network of investment bankers covering the U.S., China, Japan and all of Europe, as well as strategic alliances with banks in India, Australia and Brazil. In 2015 the firm expanded its Industrial, Healthcare and Consumer sector coverage in the UK and enhanced its senior advisory team in the DACH region. This summer, Baird announced a strategic partnership with BR Partners, expanding access to Brazil, and appointed two senior bankers in the U.S., adding sub-sector coverage in Food and Beverage and Transportation and Logistics.

With these platform investments, Baird's deal flow has grown and become more global, particularly as Asian buyers are increasingly looking to Europe and the U.S. for acquisitions. As of the end of September 2016, China year-to-date (YTD) outbound M&A deal count and deal value were up 42% and 147% respectively compared to YTD 2015. In the past year, Baird advised on notable deals such as Mayborn Group's sale to Shanghai Jahwa (Group) Ltd., Metabo AG's sale to Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. and OMRON Corporation's acquisition of Adept Technology, Inc.

