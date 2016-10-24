SpareBank 1 SMN: Strengthened profit performance and sound growth

SpareBank 1 SMN recorded a profit of NOK 1,185m in the first nine months of the year compared with NOK 1,119m in the same period last year. The bank notes a large customer influx and good growth in home mortgage lending.

The first nine months at SpareBank 1 SMN show good results for core business featuring stable net interest income and increased commission income, a continued low level of defaults, increased losses, a strengthened financial position and good growth in home mortgage lending. The bank's subsidiaries are on a positive trend, and financial assets have yielded high returns in the period.

"The challenges related to the oil and offshore segment remain substantial, but we see no signs of this feeding through to other sectors in our region. Profit growth is robust and we stand by our earlier assessments of loss provisions" says Group CEO Finn Haugan at SpareBank 1 SMN.

Strengthened market position

The bank increased its lending to personal borrowers by 10.8 per cent to NOK 87.4bn in the twelve months to end-September. The customer influx is substantial - 9,200 new personal customers have joined the bank so far in 2016. The bank has thus strengthened its leading market position in the region once again.

"It is gratifying that the personal market shows stronger growth than we could hope for at the start of the year. Alongside strong growth in new home mortgage loans, a good development is noted in sales of other products such as estate agency, accounting services and insurance products. This gives us a broad footing in relation to our customers and a diversified income platform" says Finn Haugan.

Lending to corporate clients was broadly unchanged with an increase of 0.2 per cent to NOK 47.1bn. This is in keeping with the bank's capital plan and also reflects reduced demand for funding from business and industry. The bank is seeing good customer growth among small and medium sized businesses.

Accounts for first nine months 2016 - key figures:

Pre-tax profit: NOK 1,430m (1,389m in third quarter 2015)

Post-tax profit: NOK 1,185m (1,119m)

Return on equity: 11.0% (11.5%)

Growth in lending: 6.6% (8.3%)

Growth in deposits: 4.2% (9.5%)

Loan losses: NOK 417m (112m)

CET1 capital ratio: 14.3% (13.2%)

Earnings per EC: NOK 7.33 (7.27)

Stable net interest income

Net interest income totalled NOK 1,391m in the first nine months of the current year compared with NOK 1,399 in the same period last year. Increased volumes of loans and deposits along with increased margins on deposits push up the total, while reduced margins on home mortgage loans make the opposite contribution.

At end-September the CET1 ratio stood at 14.3 per cent. The bank assumes and expects a CET1 ratio of 14.5 per cent to be reached by the target date, 31 December 2016.

Increased losses



While defaults remain at a low level, losses rose by NOK 130m in the third quarter to reach NOK 417m at quarter-end. This is in all essentials down to a small number of exposures in oil-related activity.

"As previously announced, we expect overall losses for the current year to be in the region of NOK 500m. There are no loss challenges worthy of mention related to other sectors" says Finn Haugan.

Trondheim, 24 October 2016



