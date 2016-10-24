Regulatory News:

Abou, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, will from year-end be merged with the subsidiary Sokigo. The strengthened Sokigo will become a leading software provider of e-services to municipalities in Sweden.

Abou and Sokigo are two subsidiaries within Addnode Group's business area, Process Management. Sokigo was established earlier in 2016 when the two subsidiaries Tekis and Cartesia were combined under a new brand. Abou will from January 1, 2017, be a part of Sokigo and the merger will strengthen the customer offering towards municipalities on the Swedish market. This means that the new company will be able to provide full-service solutions within software for e-services, all the way from administrative support to long-term digital storage.

The new Sokigo will have approximately 140 employees lead by CEO, Pär Gillander. Previous company name Abou will continue as a brand name for the e-service platform, used by more than 60 municipalities in Sweden.

Earlier this year we took a grip of our offering towards the municipality market by merging the companies' Tekis and Cartesia. When infusing Abou into Sokigo we create a market leading position with a strong regional presence, which will catalyze innovation together with our customers, says Andreas Wikholm, President of Addnode Groups business area Process Management.

Sokigo is a part of Addnode Group's business area Process Management. Among the customers are government agencies, 285 out of the total 290 Swedish municipalities and a large number of privately held companies.

