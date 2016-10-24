The Diamond Pro: The Truth About Lab-Created Diamonds

SARNEN, Switzerland, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Synthetic diamonds sounded too good to be true. According to a new study, they are.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161021/431331 )



Touted as an eco-friendly alternative to natural diamonds, lab-created diamonds-also known as lab-grown diamonds or synthetic diamonds-are gaining in popularity.

And why not? They look identical to natural diamonds, and, according to major synthetic diamond manufacturers, are up to 30-40% cheaper than their naturally mined counterparts.

There has to be some kind of catch, right?

According to independent research by diamond educational website The Diamond Pro, there is a catch: They're not cheaper at all. On average, synthetic diamonds are actually about 20% more expensive than comparable natural diamonds .

"We've discovered that companies selling lab-created diamonds are using a looser, more forgiving lab-the International Gemological Institute-that gives higher grades than the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). So when you compare apples to apples, they're actually more expensive," says Diamond Pro founder Ira Weissman.

In addition, synthetic diamonds have little to no resale value, further making them a less-than-ideal purchase.

"From a value perspective, you would need to buy the lab-created diamond at a massive discount to justifygiving up the value retentionof natural diamonds," states Weissman. "While there are certainly many reasons people might buy man-made diamonds, price, as well as value retention shouldn't be one of them."

In order to demonstrate its findings, The Diamond Pro has posted a natural diamond versus lab-created diamond price comparison here.

About The Diamond Pro

Established in 2009 as TruthAboutDiamonds.com, The Diamond Pro is the Internet's premier diamond education destination. Founded by two diamond industry veterans, the website has helped match over 24,000 everyday consumers with the perfect diamond. For more information, visit https://www.diamonds.pro.