

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) Monday said its overall trading in the third quarter has remained challenging and is behind management's expectations. For the full year, the company's anticipated outcome is now below the Board's previous expectations, largely resulting from a continuation of issues seen in the year to date.



The company now anticipates that Group trading profit for 2016, including favourable currency impacts, will be in the range of 255 million pounds to 275 million pounds.



The company attributed the weakness to the underperformance in the SATCOM and Wireless business units in the Communications and Connectivity Sector and in the Integrated Electronic Solutions business unit within the Advanced Electronic Solutions Sector.



Cobham further said that underlying demand conditions and performance within the Aviation Services Sector have been as anticipated. The Mission Systems Sector has traded broadly in line with expectations, but is subject to certain risks related to the US KC-46 tanker.



Following the underperformance in the third quarter, the company said it expects an improvement in fourth quarter trading from increased volumes in a number of areas.



Cobham's preliminary results for 2016 will be announced on March 2.



